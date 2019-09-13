A woman who was had no support after deciding to have an abortion said the experience was "traumatic".

Nikita Jain Jones, 31, was told there was a four-month wait for pre-abortion counselling via her GP as she could not get a face-to-face appointment via the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS).

She said waiting that long would have made it too late to have an abortion.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said counselling was available to "anyone who accesses" services provided by the BPAS.