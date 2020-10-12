A Welsh MP has questioned Prime Minister Boris Johnson over why he stopped short of making it illegal to travel from English hotspots into Wales.

MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd Liz Saville Roberts said people from Conwy were not permitted by Welsh law to travel into her constituency because it was in local lockdown.

She questioned why people from Liverpool could still visit Anglesey, which is not subject to a local lockdown.

Mr Johnson said the "guidance is clear".