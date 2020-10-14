Having a kick-about with Wales' only prison football team is about more than just the game, according to former HMP Prescoed FC team players.

Its games are in jeopardy after the side was banned from competing in their local league for the first time in 20 years.

About 300 people have signed a petition calling for the prison team's re-entry.

Former player Chris Leslie said it was "something to look forward to" and your "first way to show you are rehabilitated".