Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to "pick up the phone" and reach an agreement with Wales' first minister over Covid travel restrictions.

Mark Drakeford has twice written to the Prime Minister to ask if he will stop people living in coronavirus hotspots in England from visiting Wales.

After not receiving a response, Mr Drakeford has said the Welsh Government will use its own powers to impose new restrictions if Mr Johnson does not act by 18:00 BST on Friday.

Sir Keir initially said he hoped "it doesn't come" to restrictions, but after he was asked several times for his position, said he would support them if it controlled coronavirus.

He said picking up the phone to reach an agreement was a "very small ask".