Three men have been rescued after becoming stranded on an island off Vale of Glamorgan.

Richard Hine had been serving diners at On the Rocks restaurant when he saw one of the men get into trouble after attempting to swim to the mainland from Sully Island.

He swam out and brought him ashore before an RNLI crew from Penarth rescued the other men.

Mr Hine said after bringing the “shell-shocked” man ashore he “seemed quite emotional”.

“I think at one point, he looked at me, he called me his angel,” he said.