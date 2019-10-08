Thousands of photos, videos and documents charting the lives of people in Cardiff's Tiger Bay is under threat without a new home, a charity has warned.

Much of the archive, held by the Heritage and Cultural Exchange charity, has never been seen by the public.

The archive includes stories of the residents who lived and died in the area at the turn of the 19th Century.

Gaynor Legall, the chairwoman of the Heritage and Cultural Exchange, hopes a new home for the archive could help people better understand Tiger Bay's history.

"These are ordinary people - not kings and queens, not dukes and duchesses, but ordinary people who lived their lives," she said.