Shop owners have said they are "disappointed" to see Wales go into another lockdown.

Wales will go into a "firebreak" lockdown for two weeks as of Friday, which will last until 9 November.

People will be told to stay at home, and pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops must shut.

Janine Brown is a shop owner in Swansea and said she was "disappointed" small businesses such as hers would have to shut again.

"For the two weeks, like the three months before, I don't earn anything. I have no income whatsoever," she said.

"I've got a mortgage to pay, I've got bills to pay and now I haven't got an income."