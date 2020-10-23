Crowds of revellers made it one final party night before the firebreak lockdown spells last orders for Wales.

Cardiff's city centre streets swelled on Thursday night ahead of the two week national shutdown that will see pubs and clubs closed.

Despite the 22:00 curfew for serving alcohol, areas such as St Mary Street and Mill Lane were filled as the party atmosphere carried on to the streets.

But from 18:00 BST on Friday, venues will have to shut as everyone in Wales is told: "Stay at home".