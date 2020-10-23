Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was a "simple matter of fair play" that supermarkets would not be allowed to sell items sold by shops required to close during Wales' firebreak lockdown.

Supermarkets will be unable to sell items like clothes during the 17-day national lockdown in Wales.

The aim of the lockdown, Mr Drakeford said, was to "minimise the amount of time that people spend out of their homes".

"This is not a period to be browsing around supermarkets looking for non-essential goods," he said.

The Association of Convenience Stores and the Welsh Retail Consortium have written urgently to the first minister, expressing alarm over the new regulations.