The way ministers have handled the ban on supermarkets selling non-essential items during Wales' lockdown has been criticised.

Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, said the Welsh Government had "made a mess of the messaging".

It comes after a woman complained a Tesco store in Cardiff had said she could not buy period products during the 17-day firebreak lockdown.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething later told a Welsh Government press conference that the supermarket was "simply wrong" to tell her this.

The supermarket apologised and said their tweet to the customer, which had implied sanitary towels were non-essential, "was sent by mistake".