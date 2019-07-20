BBC Autumnwatch is to showcase a formerly industrial landscape in mid Wales which has been reclaimed by nature.

The programme will feature wildlife inhabiting the area surrounding the former Llwyngwern slate quarry, near Machynlleth, Powys.

The Centre for Alternative Technology, was established on the site in 1973, is an education centre dedicated to demonstrating sustainable technology.

"With a bit of human help, nature has taken back this derelict industrial landscape we have inherited," said chief executive Peter Tyldesley.

BBC Autumnwatch will be broadcast at 20:00 GMT between Tuesday and Friday this week and next, and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.