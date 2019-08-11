It began with a few coins in a fruit machine at his local snooker club as a teenager, but for Nick Phillips that gambling led to an addiction.

He was twice declared bankrupt, but the biggest toll was on his mental health and twice he attempted to take his own life.

Now he has joined calls for a specialist gambling addiction clinic to be run by the NHS in Wales.

"Gambling addiction is integrated into society and we need a public health approach to treat it," he said.

There are six NHS-funded gambling disorder clinics in England, with more due to open, but none in Wales.

The Welsh Government said it was developing pilot projects in two health board areas to explore how people with gambling problems could be supported.