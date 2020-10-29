Weeks after she had a positive test for coronavirus, 13-year-old Caitlin is still recovering from a bad case of the virus.

Her mother Siaron Jones says she was surprised because she thought children did not get the virus as severely.

Caitlin, from Denbigh, has suffered hacking coughs, high temperature and breathlessness.

Ms Jones has urged people to follow guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.

"I just don't want anybody to go through listening to their child coughing and praying that they are going to be ok," she said.