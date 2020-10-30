There will not be local lockdowns after the end of Wales' 17-day firebreak, First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed.

Once the current Wales-wide restrictions end on 9 November, there will not be any local variations.

Bars, non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes and places of worship will reopen at the end of the current lockdown.

But the system of 17-separate local lockdowns will not return when new restrictions are announced on Monday.