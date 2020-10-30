Where are the highest Covid-19 case rates in Wales?

We can now look at local data from Public Health Wales which shows us hotspots in different parts of the nation.

Most are in the south Wales valleys and student areas of Cardiff and Swansea.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) also has 12 of the worst 30 neighbourhoods.

There have been 82 cases in the last week in Penrhiwceiber in the Cynon Valley. Its case rate of 1,378.2 per 100,000 is even higher than the student areas of Cardiff.

Abercynon, Mountain Ash and the northern part of Aberdare are also high. Church Village and Tonypandy East - where there is now a mobile testing centre - are among other areas with the highest proportion of cases.