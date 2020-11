A former high-rise police station has been flattened in a controlled explosion.

The 10-storey 1970s block in Wrexham was in use until 2019 when officers moved to a new base.

The demolition was filmed and live streamed to try to encourage crowds to stay away during Wales' current firebreak lockdown.

A supermarket and drive-through coffee shop are due to be built on the site after the rubble is cleared.