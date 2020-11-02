Two households will be allowed to form a bubble when lockdown ends, Wales' first minister has announced.

Speaking at the coronavirus press briefing, Mark Drakeford said members of extended households will be able to meet at home after the 17-day firebreak.

The short lockdown in Wales will end on 9 November.

There will be no travel restrictions within Wales, but people will not be able to leave the country except for essential purposes such as work during England's four-week lockdown.

Plaid Cymru said ministers should consider a phased reopening of hospitality, while the Welsh Conservatives maintained their opposition to the firebreak.