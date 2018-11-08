Veterans raising money for the Royal British Legion have been unable to sell poppies face-to-face in Wales for the first time due to lockdown restrictions.

The firebreak lasts until 9 November, the day after Remembrance Sunday is marked across the UK.

The Poppy Appeal has run every year in the UK since 1921 and typically raises about £50m each year, most of which is as a result of cash donations.

The Royal British Legion has therefore had to adapt the way it sells this year to cover for the loss of street sales, including unmanned boxes and online services.