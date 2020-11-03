Demand for critical care beds for people with coronavirus in Wales is expected to increase over the coming days and weeks, the chief executive of NHS Wales has said.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Andrew Goodall said he "continued to be concerned" with the growing number of hospital admissions for coronavirus-related patients.

He said 1,275 Covid-related patients were in hospital in Wales - an 18% increase on last week - and 57 of those were in critical care, about a third of Wales' capacity.

The Welsh Conservative health spokesman, Andrew RT Davies, said he "welcomed" that there were not more people in critical care beds, but that the number of hospital-acquired infections was a "real concern".