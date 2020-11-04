The justice system needs investment to end a backlog of Covid-related court delays, a police chief has said.

Matt Jukes, the departing chief constable of South Wales Police, has called for funding to tackle delays to court cases which he warned could lead to repeat offending or trials never happening.

He said police officers had to work hard to keep victims and witnesses "confident of the system".

Mr Jukes will take up a post with the Metropolitan Police when he leaves south Wales.