People on the Wales-England border say they are in a "difficult situation" with new lockdown restrictions.

England started a four-week lockdown on Thursday, whereas Wales comes out of its 17-day "firebreak" on 9 November.

The differences pose a problem for businesses who rely on both Welsh and English custom and people who live and socialise across the border.

Jeff Revill owns a campsite and fishing park in Coleford, Gloucestershire that straddles the border between the two countries.

"We'll have to look at the practicalities when the Welsh side opens, whether it's practical for us to do it as there are issues around the toilet block and the shower block being on the English side of the farm," he said.

Video journalist: Nick Hartley