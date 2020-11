An investigation into a large fire at the former Swansea Boys' Club is expected to begin later.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Mayhill at 20:15 GMT on Thursday and the incident was declared over at midnight.

However, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two fire crews were still damping down at 06:30.

About 20 firefighters attended the blaze. It is not yet known how the fire started.