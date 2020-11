The stars of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! have been warned that the location of this year's show is haunted.

The programme is moving from the Australian bush to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy - with the campers' identities being revealed this weekend.

Graham Jones, 68, worked as a knight of Gwrych for battle re-enactments and jousting at the castle from the 1970s to the early 1990s.

He said it is haunted by a "lady in white".