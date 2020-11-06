A number of people attended a bonfire on the Gurnos estate in Merthyr Tydfil on Thursday evening, police have confirmed.

South Wales Police officers attended to give “suitable advice” and remind them of the Welsh Government’s Covid regulations.

Operators dealt with more than 40 bonfires across south Wales on Thursday, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

There were no public displays for this year's Bonfire Night due to Wales' firebreak rules.