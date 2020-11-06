Wales' health minister has said it would be "massive breach of trust" if the lockdown in Wales is not lifted as promised on Monday.

Vaughan Gething said departing from the plan to end it on 9 November would have consequences in terms of people's trust in the Welsh Government.

But Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru's health spokesman, said he was "not satisfied" with Mr Gething's explanation that the lockdown should be lifted in areas with high incidence and the numbers in places such as Merthyr Tydfil "ring alarm bells".

Welsh Conservative health spokesman Andrew RT Davies has called for "targeted intervention in the hotspot areas in Wales" and said Mr Gething should reconsider lifting all restrictions in areas such as Merthyr Tydfil.