The case rates - the number of positive tests per 100,000 people over seven days - helps us look at where infections are spreading and how fast.

There have been worries over how the number of cases have risen in the Heads of the Valleys, with Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Blaenau Gwent seeing cases start to spike and become among the worst in the UK.

Wrexham and around Swansea and Neath Port Talbot have also seen rises during the firebreak period.

But there are signs of improvement in the most recent sets of figures.