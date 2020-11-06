The proportion of positive tests is something which health officials and ministers have been keeping a close eye on.

Seven local areas in Wales are now above the 20% positivity rate, with nearly a third of all tests in Merthyr Tydfil coming back positive.

The World Health Organization has recommended the positivity proportion of tests should be no more than 5% before areas come out of restrictions.

That figure was also part of the calculations which were behind the decisions putting local councils into lockdowns earlier in the autumn.

But the worst may be over - although how to make inroads into reducing it is the challenge.