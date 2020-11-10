"It's very painful," says Gaye Moran, who has been waiting 19 months for vascular and hip surgery.

She described how the situation has made her despair.

At least 49,000 patients in Wales had been waiting for more than a year for NHS treatment in September, according to new figures.

For six out of the seven health boards, the figures also show at least half of those were awaiting surgery.

It represents a 10-fold increase for all treatments compared to September 2019.