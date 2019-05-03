Low-key services have taken place to mark Armistice due to Covid-19 regulations prohibiting large events.

People were encouraged to stay at home for the 102nd Armistice Day since World War One, which commemorated those who died in conflict.

Every year a two-minute silence is held on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Instead of gathering, people were urged to mark the silence at home or gaze at stars to remember the fallen.