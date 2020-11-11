"He's subdued, he's unhappy, he's sad... he's quite lost," is how Lynn Coleman describes her son.

She went 14 weeks without seeing Neil Bamsey, 35, in the first lockdown earlier in the year.

Since then she has only been able to meet him outside, socially distanced and says he has become distressed.

Mr Bamsey has learning disabilities and lives in supported living.

His mother wants the Welsh Government to help parents see their children.

It has published new guidance on mental health and well-being, allowing people in Mr Bamsey's situation to form an extended bubble.