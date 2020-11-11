Asylum seekers housed in a military training camp in Pembrokeshire say they have escaped war but are now living in "prison".

Home Office plans to house up to 250 men at the site in Penally have been met with protests.

Now a video shows what conditions are like inside.

The men, who have been protesting outside, say with six people to a room they are unable to socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic, and are unable to do anything but eat and sleep.

The Home Office insists the site is the best option while the claims for asylum are being processed and is Covid-19 compliant.