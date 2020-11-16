"On the outside he was so happy, but people are afraid to be honest, because of the stigma."

Father-of-two Carl Chicharro, from Newport, took his own life in July during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now his wife Rainbow is trying to raise awareness and get people to talk about mental health during lockdowns and restrictions.

She shared Carl's story as charity Mind raised concerns that people are not asking for help during the pandemic, as they are comparing themselves to those with physical symptoms.

Their eight-year-old daughter, Holli, had her long hair cut short for the charity on what would have been her father's birthday.

"Talking is probably the hardest thing to do when you're struggling with mental health," said Rainbow.

"But the truth is it's so common, so many people struggle in this way... it's quite relatable and people should open up."