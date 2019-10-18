An old hut used by an inclusive surfing charity has been transformed into a state-of-the-art eco-friendly centre.

Nick Knowles' BBC DIY SOS team set to work at Surfability UK's Caswell Bay base in Swansea for Children in Need.

Surfability UK, which is part-funded by Children in Need, provides surfing lessons and experiences for people with additional needs due to disability, illness, injury or learning difficulties.

The charity's founder Ben Clifford said: "It's so amazing having this facility, it's going to make our job so much easier and it's going to be so much nicer for everyone."