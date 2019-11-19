The families of two rail workers who were killed after being hit by a train say they will get "no closure" from a report into their deaths.

Gareth Delbridge, 64, and Michael "Spike" Lewis, 58, were hit by a train travelling between Swansea and London Paddington at Margam, Neath Port Talbot.

Adrian Grant, Mr Delbridge's nephew, said the report was "too little, too late" for the families, but they could take comfort that they can be part of "putting something right".

Network Rail said: "We have already halved the amount of work taking place while lines are open to traffic and are on course to dramatically reduce it further by 2022."