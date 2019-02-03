A plan to build a floating windfarm off the Pembrokeshire coast is a "really exciting" opportunity for jobs and for meeting climate change targets, one of the developers has said.

Blue Gem Wind would see seven to 10 wind turbines built in the Celtic Sea, about 45km (28 miles) off the coast, able to power almost 90,000 homes.

David Jones, from Blue Gem, which is a collaboration between French energy giant Total and Simply Blue Energy, said it would create more than 3,000 jobs and help the UK meet its climate change targets.

It could be built by 2027 if it gets the necessary planning and regulatory consent.