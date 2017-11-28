A first-look behind the scenes at Gwrych Castle shows what the latest I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of here! contestants will be faced with.

Celebrities will be put to work this year in Abergele in north Wales with daily chores including doing their own washing and collecting and splitting firewood.

Tom Gould from ITV studios said: "I think what's different this time is that they have no idea what they're coming into, there hasn't been 19 series made here so it's going to be an entirely new experience for them.