The Zimbabwean deminers who've made the Falklands mine-free

The Falkland Islands are finally mine-free - almost 40 years after the conflict between the UK and Argentina led to the laying of thousands of explosive devices.

Islanders will mark the achievement with the detonation of the final mine and by playing games of cricket and football on beaches which were formerly out of bounds because of the risk of explosion.

The work has been done by a demining team from Zimbabwe - working with British company SafeLane Global.

One of its members, Shame Mapalunga, spoke to BBC World Service's Newsday from the capital Stanley.

"There are nice beaches out there, people couldn't access them. Some of the areas were limiting the grazing area for the sheep and on those areas now the farmers have expanded their paddocks and they are enjoying their farming activities. Everyone is happy when they see us here," he said.

(Photo: Shame Mapalunga at work in the Falklands. Credit: SafeLane Global)