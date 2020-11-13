"You are the future of this country and you are messing it right up".

That was the message from a police officer to partying students at a hall of residence in Cardiff last week.

More than 50 partygoers from Cardiff Metropolitan University were fined for breaching Covid-19 rules after South Wales Police were called to the get-together on Friday night where music was "blaring".

Their details were taken by officers and 52 fines of "at least £60" were issued, police said. Inquiries into a further four people are ongoing.