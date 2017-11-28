With the new series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! set to start on Sunday, we thought we would help those struggling with pronunciation.

Gwrych Castle, near Abergele in Conwy county, is the show's new venue after the Covid-19 pandemic forced ITV to swap the warm, sticky jungle of Australia for the cold, damp shores of north Wales.

As the video shows, the castle - which isn't really a castle - is pronounced guu-REEKH, ending with a 'ch' sound as in 'loch'.