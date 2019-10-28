"Normally we have a huge feast in the temple where hundreds of people get together, but because of Covid, this year that's not going to happen," said Kastur Gorsia, from Cardiff.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted religious and cultural celebrations for millions of people around the world, and Diwali has become the latest casualty.

Known as the festival of lights, it is celebrated over five days by millions of Hindu, Sikhs and Jains across the world.

But Hindus in Wales have revealed their plans to celebrate in spite of the pandemic.