It's the first Friday night after Wales' lockdown - and even the revellers are "shocked" by the amount of people on a night out in Cardiff.

"I am a bit concerned," said one woman. "I walked onto the high street and I was very shocked by how many people were out."

"There was a lot of people," added another. "I literally said 'this is a Covid central'."

Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething has asked people that go out to stop "bending the Covid rules" and moving tables together in the pub.

Groups of a maximum of four are able to book ahead for pubs, cafes and restaurants under Wales' rules.