Wales could be heading into a "large peak" this winter, the health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said the 250 deaths announced by Public Health Wales for the first two weeks of November were "sobering" and people need to do more than follow the governments rules.

“The government rules won't keep wales safe on their own and we cannot go back to normal," he said during a Welsh Government press conference.

"How we act and the choices we make over the coming weeks will define the course of this virus."

Rhuan Ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru's health spokesman, said the government needed to do more to help communities "help themselves" and he wants a "period of new strategy going forward".

"The period we are headed into now can't be like the period we've had over the last few months because that was seen not to have worked," he said.