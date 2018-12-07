BBC News

Covid: Christmas plans afoot despite virus rules uncertainty

People in Wales are beginning to plan for the festive period despite uncertainty about what will be allowed during the pandemic.

Wales' health minister has said it could be "weeks" before there is an announcement on the Covid rules around Christmas.

Welsh ministers and other governments in the UK are in talks over a set of agreed rules for the festive period.

But a restaurant owner and parent said they had already started to plan ahead.

Published
7 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Wales