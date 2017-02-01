Work has begun to rebuild Colwyn Bay's pier, which was dismantled after part of the Victorian landmark was damaged in a storm.

It was closed in 2008 due to safety concerns and it was flattened in 2018 after part of the structure fell into the sea during bad weather.

Some original features were preserved and are being used in the new construction.

"We have been waiting 10 years for this to come into fruition and now it's here," said a delighted Pat Owen from Colwyn Bay Victoria Pier Trust.

"The planners and the architects have done such a good job incorporating the old and the new. It is just going to be amazing."