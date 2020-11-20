Covid pandemic hits Christmas toy project in Carmarthenshire
There are concerns a Christmas toy appeal will struggle to provide a present to every child because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative, run by Carmarthenshire council, is only accepting cash donations this year, with staff buying the gifts themselves.
Usually, people contribute toys, which go to children and their siblings who have been nominated.
Deputy council leader Mair Stephens said they wanted to provide "a memory of Christmas in an unusual year".