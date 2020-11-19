Clive Price had been hoping for a date for his hip operation in April before surgery was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the 77-year-old is housebound, virtually immobile and fears he could be facing a lengthy wait.

"Out of 10, the pain is 20," he said. "All the way down, my leg goes dead if I'm sitting down too much."

NHS Wales chief executive Andrew Goodall said it will take "a number of years" for NHS waiting times in Wales to recover to pre-coronavirus levels.

The number of people waiting more than 36 weeks for planned hospital treatments now six times higher than at the start of 2020.