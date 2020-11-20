This map shows how the coronavirus case rate has changed across Wales in the past six weeks, including the 17-day lockdown.

You can see how the number of positive tests per 100,000 people grew, especially in areas such as the south Wales valleys, up to the firebreak being brought in on 23 October.

It peaked in Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Blaenau Gwent, which had among the highest rates in the UK at the end of October.

Case rates have eased off in those hotspot areas since.