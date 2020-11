People in Wales have been living under new national coronavirus rules since 9 November, following the end of a 17-day lockdown.

BBC Wales spent three days in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT), finding out how people are coping under the rules.

RCT has one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in Wales, at 250.3 cases per 100,000 in the past seven days.