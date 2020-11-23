Tiered lockdown restrictions may be introduced in Wales in a bid to reduce cases in the run up to Christmas.

Currently all parts of Wales are subject to the same coronavirus rules, on travel and social distancing, following the nation-wide 17-day lockdown.

Now Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said areas with higher coronavirus rates may be subject to greater restrictions in a bid to get through to the festive period.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's Covid-19 briefing, Mr Gething said the Welsh Government was considering bringing in tiered restrictions, as seen in England, before its month-long lockdown.

But Paul Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said all parts of the UK needed the same approach to restrictions in the run up to the festive period, so people knew whether they could visit relatives across the border.