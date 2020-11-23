Covid: Care home residents to receive visitors in pods
Temporary visiting pods are to be installed at care homes across Wales to allow residents to receive visits from loved ones over the Christmas period.
The Welsh Government has announced £3m to pay for 100 to be installed for a period of six months.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said they would assist care homes that can struggle to accommodate socially-distanced visits from outsiders.
One care home, Bryn yr Eglwys in Pentrefoelas, Conwy county, invested its own cash in a £10,000 pod before the scheme was announced.